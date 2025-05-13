Pierre KaluluGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu slapped with two-match ban for hitting Taty Castellanos during Lazio clash, piling pressure on top-four Serie A push

P. KaluluV. CastellanosSerie AJuventusLazio vs JuventusLazio

Juventus star Pierre Kalulu was involved in a physical brawl with Lazio's Taty Castellanos over the weekend and he has been handed a two-match ban.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kalulu slapped with a two-game ban for violent conduct
  • Defender struck Lazio forward Castellanos during their meeting last weekend
  • Might prove to be a huge blow to Juve's UCL qualification chances
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches