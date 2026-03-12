Goal.com
Grafica Conceicao Juventus 2026
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Juventus, Conceicao has numbers like Yildiz and more than Leao: he is the most "European" player available to Spalletti

Francisco Chico Conceicao will be the man presenting the league match scheduled for Saturday, which will see Juventus face Udinese away in Friuli. Why is he speaking? Because the Bianconeri club has long adopted a rotation system for its players in pre-match press conferences.

However, there is much more to this choice, given that the Portuguese player is finally having a top impact in his role on the team coached by Luciano Spalletti (who will not be at the press conference), at least in Serie A. 

In fact, the former Porto player's performance has literally exploded, reaching the levels of the team's brightest star: Kenan Yildiz.

  • YILDIZ NUMBERS

    It has long been known that the Turkish playmaker is Juventus' key player, but what seemed unimaginable until a few weeks ago is that Conceicao is effectively on the same level. Analysing the offensive statistics of the two, the difference in the typical statistics for attacking wingers (completed attacks, progression with the ball, and successful dribbles) is minimal if not non-existent. 

    • Successful offensive actions per 90 minutes: Yildiz 7.51, Conceicao 7.32
    • Progression actions per 90 minutes: Yildiz 5.1 and Conceicao 4.83
    • Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: Yildiz 4.86 and Conceicao 4.83
    • Dribbling attempts per 90 minutes: Yildiz 7.8 and Conceicao 7.8
  • BETTER THAN LEAO, HE IS THE BEST PORTUGUESE PLAYER IN THE TOP 5 LEAGUES

    Broadening the analysis and using Data Mb statistics, Conceicao has higher numbers than Rafael Leao, for example, but also than most Portuguese players in Europe's top five leagues. 

    • Progressions completed per 90 minutes: 1st with 4.83 (2nd Portuguese Pedro Neto)
    • Successful dribbles per 90 minutes: 1st Portuguese player with 4.83 (2nd Portuguese player Pedro Neto)
    • Successful offensive actions per 90 minutes: 1st with 7.32 (2nd Portuguese Pedro Neto)
    • Dribbles attempted per 90 minutes: 1st with 7.8 (2nd: Vitinha of Genoa, Portugal)
    • Touchs in the penalty area per 90 minutes: 2nd with 5.52 (1st Gonçalo Ramos)
    • Shots per 90 minutes: 2nd with 2.69 (1st Gonçalo Ramos)

  • THE MOST EUROPEAN, THE GOAL IS MISSING

    At a time when Italian football is considered to be in crisis, slow and lacking in international appeal following the debacle of the teams involved in the Champions League, there is one statistic that makes Conceicao the most 'European' of Spalletti's players. 

    In Europe's top five leagues, Conceicao is second among playersin his position, behind only Victor Munoz, for average acceleration over 90 minutes with 1.38.

    However, what he lacks to become a top-level player is something that Conceicao himself considers his weakness: goals. "To reach a higher level, I need to score more," he said after the 3-3 draw against Roma. This is where his future growth and that of Juventus will come from.

