Juventus back in for Man Utd target Morten Hjulmand with Italian giants eyeing January move for Sporting CP midfielder

According to Calciomercato, Hjulmand has a €60 million (£50m/$72m) release clause in his contract, which has drawn interest from several top European clubs. Juventus have been closely monitoring the Danish midfielder as an alternative to Douglas Luiz, viewing him as a strong addition to bolster their midfield. However, they were unable to make a move for Hjulmand as they needed to offload Luiz first to finance the transfer.

Meanwhile, United have already made an approach, submitting a €40m (£34m/$46m) offer in the summer that Sporting promptly rejected. United manager Ruben Amorim, who previously coached Hjulmand at Sporting, is reportedly keen to reunite with the midfielder at Old Trafford. The club sees Hjulmand as an ideal fit for their system and a potential alternative to Brighton's Carlos Baleba, who has also been on their radar. United are expected to return with an improved offer as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of the next transfer window.

Juventus are planning to make a significant investment in midfield, either in the upcoming January transfer window or in the summer of 2026. Juve to structure the deal by taking the player on loan with an option or obligation to buy, allowing them to defer the payment and manage their finances more effectively.