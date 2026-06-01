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Juventus, AC Milan & Roma join Napoli in Alejandro Garnacho pursuit after underwhelming debut season at Chelsea
Chelsea ready to cut losses on Garnacho
Having arrived in London with a significant weight of expectation, the Madrid-born winger has struggled to adapt to life under the bright lights of Stamford Bridge, leading the club's hierarchy to consider a swift exit strategy. Reports suggest that Chelsea put Alejandro Garnacho up for sale after a campaign that failed to live up to his high-profile price tag.
Garnacho moved to Chelsea last summer in a deal worth approximately €47 million, which included a 10% future sell-on clause for United. However, the return on investment has been minimal. The winger managed just eight goals across all competitions, with a solitary strike in the Premier League and one in the Champions League. It is not just the lack of goals that has frustrated the Blues' leadership, but a general inconsistency in performance that has seen him drop down the pecking order.
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Serie A quartet monitoring the situation
Despite his struggles in England, Garnacho's stock remains high in Italy, where his potential is still viewed as elite. Napoli have long been admirers of the youngster; Antonio Conte previously identified him as the ideal successor to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia when the Partenopei were quoted a staggering €65-70m by United. While those figures caused Napoli to baulk at the time, the landscape has now shifted significantly, and the door has swung open for a potential move to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Napoli are not alone in their interest, as a group of Italian giants have now entered the fray, according to ASRomaLive. Juventus, AC Milan, and Roma have all reportedly received dossiers on the winger through intermediaries. All three clubs are officially in the market for reinforcements in wide attacking areas and are tempted by the prospect of revitalising a player who was once considered among the brightest talents in world football. The allure of Serie A, a league that has often provided a sanctuary for Premier League outcasts, could be exactly what Garnacho needs to jumpstart his stalled career.
The financial hurdles of a potential deal
While the interest from Italy is concrete, any potential deal hinges entirely on Chelsea's valuation of the player. If the Blues are determined to recoup the entirety of the €47m fee they paid just a year ago, an Italian move becomes much less likely. Financial constraints across the top of Serie A mean that clubs like Roma and AC Milan are wary of overpaying for a player coming off a disappointing individual season, preferring instead to negotiate more favourable terms.
The situation remains fluid as the summer transfer window approaches. Chelsea's willingness to listen to offers marks a significant fall from grace for Garnacho, who left United with the hope of becoming the cornerstone of a new era in West London. Instead, he finds himself at a crossroads. Whether he lands in Turin, Milan or Naples, the upcoming months will be crucial for an Argentine international who still has age on his side but cannot afford another year in the wilderness.
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A chance for redemption in Italy
Despite his recent struggles in the Premier League, Garnacho’s pedigree remains clear, and the slower tactical pace of Serie A could provide the perfect environment for him to rediscover his best form. Whether it is a move to Turin, Milan, or Rome, the race for his signature is heating up as Chelsea look to reshape their squad for the coming season.