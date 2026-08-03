‘Just jump on’ - How Charlotte FC sparked a soccer boom and the $1.3 billion stadium bet aiming to sustain it

CHARLOTTE -- "A mentor of mine used to say, 'If there's a rocket ship, don't ask where it's going, just jump on'."

Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, is seated at a conference table inside the company’s new sales experience center in Uptown Charlotte. The facility’s name, “MoMINTum,” is displayed prominently throughout. Located on Mint Street, steps from Bank of America Stadium, it is both a showcase for what is coming and a tribute to its surroundings.

On this day, the focus is soccer. The MLS All-Star Game has given Charlotte another resume-building moment as it attempts to establish itself among America’s foremost soccer cities. Charlotte FC debuted in 2022, and less than five years later, the city found itself at the center of the first major American soccer event following the World Cup.

All-Star Games are rocket fuel, Sudol says. That's why Charlotte sought this one out.

“You think about the number of people moving to Charlotte,” he tells GOAL, “and the fact that the Carolinas, combined, would be the fifth-most populous state in the country. There are a lot of ingredients fueling that rocket ship.”

For those who call Charlotte home, the All-Star Game is something of a culmination. Charlotte FC has helped push soccer further into the city’s mainstream, filling bars, restaurants and parking lots every time the club plays at home. The local team had three All-Stars, the first three in Charlotte FC history. While the city's official welcome to MLS came back in 2022, this week was MLS' welcome to Charlotte.

"An All-Star game is a showcase, but it's an opportunity to showcase what the city is," Charlotte FC star Tim Ream said. "You know what the soccer culture is here, and you know how big it is. I have obviously been able to experience that with different teams: the national team, Charlotte FC, and now with the All-Star Game and the eyes that it brings. It's great to showcase what the city is about and the culture here in terms of soccer... It's what it's all about: connecting the people and the fans with the players and the league.

"We have a great opportunity to showcase what the city is."

It's important to note that the club did not create Charlotte’s soccer culture from nothing. The Charlotte Eagles and Charlotte Independence established professional roots long before MLS arrived, but Charlotte FC brought a different level of visibility and scale. What comes next will depend on how effectively Charlotte capitalizes on this latest showcase - and whether its massive stadium investment can sustain the momentum.