'Just can't bet against him' - Apple TV studio analyst Kaylyn Kyle on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, the 'chaotic' nature of MLS, why NWSL player exodus could 'hurt the league'

The former Canadian national team player, current Apple TV analyst joined Mic'd up to discuss Messi, MLS, Jesse Marsch

Kaylyn Kyle has covered virtually every soccer league you can name. She has been there for the Premier League and Ligue 1. She has watched on - and played at - the Olympics and the Women's World Cup. But in her estimation, nothing quite compares to MLS.

"It's one of the most exciting, because you genuinely don't know who's going to win every single weekend," she tells GOAL.

Kyle's journey has been a somewhat chaotic. From Canadian national team standout to high-profile MLS analyst, the former midfielder has been involved in the game at all levels - on and off the field. And now, she has settled in the Apple TV studio, hosting MLS 260 and regularly appearing as a sideline reporter for some of the biggest games. MLS, and its ever changing world, makes her life as interesting as ever.

"I gotta be honest, because you go into the season thinking, 'OK, yeah, I'm set. I know exactly what I'm talking about.' And then the transfer deadline, 24th hour, there's 17 different changes, player movements, in and out, and you're like, 'Oh, Jesus, where's this player from?' " Kyle says.

But she's uniquely placed to keep track of everything. She has done a bit of everything - from hosting, to reporting, to actually playing the game - and established herself as a relevant, and often loud voice in the American soccer landscape.

Kyle talked MLS, NWSL, Canadian soccer and more in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.