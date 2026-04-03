AFP
Jurgen Klopp WILL manage Liverpool again as Reds Champions League winner makes 'impossible' prediction
An emotional return to Anfield?
Former Liverpool star Smicer has sparked excitement among the fanbase by predicting that Klopp would not be able to reject a call from the club should they need him. Despite Slot securing the club’s 20th Premier League title last season, the Reds have endured a dire 2025-26. Liverpool currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, leaving the Dutch manager fighting for his future at Anfield as the team struggles to secure a Champions League qualification spot.
While the board is reportedly backing Slot, the shadow of Klopp loomed large during his recent appearances at the stadium. Klopp recently returned to Anfield to participate in a special charity match in support of the LFC Foundation, a move that reignited the fans' passion. Smicer, a hero of the 2005 Champions League final, believes the bond between the German and the city of Liverpool remains unbreakable, making a second stint almost inevitable if the opportunity arises.
- AFP
The Klopp factor and fan connection
Speaking to football betting site BetVictor, Smicer highlighted the unique aura that Klopp still carries whenever he visits his former stomping ground. "He's very charismatic and unbelievably popular with the Liverpool fans. It was great to be near him, to speak to him. I had a few chances to discuss things. It was fantastic," Smicer explained, reflecting on the manager's enduring legacy.
"He's very funny, he has good humour, and always brings a great atmosphere with him. It was fantastic to see him back. Because of him, the stadium was full as well. I think people love him at Anfield and it was a great day. If you ask anyone in Liverpool if Klopp should come back one day, everyone will say yes, of course. He has something special with the Liverpool fans, the city, and the football club. That's for sure, definitely."
Pressure mounting on Slot
The current situation at Liverpool is a far cry from the celebrations of a year ago. The defending champions have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign, losing 10 of their 31 league matches. This slump has left them scrambling to secure a top-four finish, with Champions League qualification now hanging in the balance as they also face potential elimination from European competition.
Slot is approaching the final year of the three-year contract he signed in 2024, and reports suggest the hierarchy may consider a change if results do not improve immediately. While Xabi Alonso has also been linked with the post, the romantic lure of a Klopp return is beginning to enter the conversation as the Reds look to rediscover their identity.
- AFP
The 'impossible' prediction
Smicer is adamant that if Liverpool directors decide to pick up the phone, Klopp will find it 'impossible' to look the other way. The connection built over nine years of trophy-laden success is simply too strong to ignore. "I think if he wants to return, it will be difficult to turn him down. Actually, I think it's impossible. I think we will see him back one day," Smicer concluded.