Jurgen Klopp NOT in frame for Real Madrid job as ex-Liverpool boss waits on another post

Klopp and Real Madrid are moving in different directions as the Spanish giants begin their search for a new head coach. While the German remains a respected figure globally, he is not a candidate for the vacancy at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to AS, the club’s leadership is evaluating other profiles to lead the first team, effectively ending the whirlwind of rumors circulating in the capital regarding a potential move for the 58-year-old.

The urgency to find a successor for Alvaro Arbeloa - who took over from Xabi Alonso in January but has struggled for results - has led to a frenzy of linked names. However, the reports indicate that many of these candidates have never been formally discussed. In some instances, intermediaries have reportedly been using Madrid’s name to drum up interest for their clients elsewhere, while the club follows a more measured recruitment process.