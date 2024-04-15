Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Jurgen Klopp points to key Liverpool flaw after damaging title race defeat to Crystal Palace

Juergen KloppLiverpoolLiverpool vs Crystal PalaceCrystal PalacePremier League

Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace has placed the title out of their hands, and Jurgen Klopp has explained a key flaw in the Reds' performance.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool lose 1-0 to Crystal Palace
  • Hand Premier League title lead to Man City
  • Klopp criticises Liverpool's pressing commitment

Editors' Picks