Jurgen Klopp to succeed Jose Mourinho? Roma target departing Liverpool boss to replace Portuguese coach in ‘dream’ summer move

Jurgen Klopp to succeed Jose Mourinho? Roma target departing Liverpool boss to replace Portuguese coach in 'dream' summer movePeter McVitieGetty/GOALLiverpoolJuergen KloppTransfersJose MourinhoRomaSerie ARoma have set their sights on hiring Jurgen Klopp to replace Jose Mourinho as coach of the Serie A team this summer, according to a report.