'I don't expect to change my mind!' - Jurgen Klopp insists he has 'no need' to manage a football team despite Real Madrid links after taking up new role with Red Bull
Klopp linked with Madrid again
Following Xabi Alonso's Madrid sacking last week, Klopp has once again been linked with that highly-coveted post, despite working at Red Bull and Alvaro Arbeloa now being in the Los Blancos dugout. In light of Alonso's departure, which Madrid say was a "mutual" decision, the Spanish giants thanked him for his service, despite being in the role for just over half a year.
"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home," they said in a statement. "Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."
Not long after, Alonso released a classy response of his own on social media.
"This professional stage concludes, and it has not turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility," Alonso wrote on Instagram. "I thank the club, the players and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best."
Klopp laughs off Real Madrid rumours
Such is Klopp's pedigree, and the fact that he did so well at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, he is always likely to be linked with top managerial jobs. Over the weekend, the German was asked about the Santiago Bernabeu hotseat, something he playfully dismissed.
As custom, Klopp belted out his trademark laugh in response to the remark, before politely adding: "Yeah, it’s great. Maybe some of them [at Real] watched the [basketball] game (between Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies) tonight."
On Monday, Klopp went a step further, saying he has no real desire to get back into management for the foreseeable future. In fact, he may not return to management at all.
"I don't expect to change my mind, but I don't know," Klopp said. "We're building a house right now and my missus wanted to have a really big trophy room. There was another small room and I said, 'This is enough because we know how many trophies we have, we will not add any.' It might sound arrogant but I know I can coach a football team. But I don't need to do it until my last day."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Klopp downplays his talents
Despite leading Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory during his Anfield tenure, as well as doing wonders at Dortmund, Klopp downplayed his achievements as a manager. He certainly does not feel that he was one of the best coaches in the world.
"I never considered myself a world-class coach because I still had so many questions when I finished," Klopp told reporters in Leipzig. "I was like, 'How can I be world-class with these questions still?' I never watch the goals back because I want to understand the game to the left and the right of the result. I want to understand why it happened... Results are the result of the performance. So we worked on the performance and the results came later."
What comes next for Klopp?
For the time being, it seems Klopp is more than content in his role at Red Bull. If a high-profile job does become available in the coming years, it is up in the air whether the German will be tempted to coach a team again or if he has bowed out for good.
