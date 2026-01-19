Getty Images Sport
‘I don't want to be somewhere else' - Jurgen Klopp gives definitive response to Real Madrid rumours as ex-Liverpool boss continues to be linked with Bernabeu vacancy
Klopp quashes speculation amid Bernabeu vacancy
Klopp has moved to categorically rule himself out of the running for the vacant managerial position at Madrid, insisting his days in the dugout remain firmly behind him. The 58-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation following the Spanish giants' decision to part ways with Xabi Alonso a week ago, with many viewing the German as the ideal candidate to steady the ship at the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, Klopp, who is currently celebrating his one-year anniversary at Red Bull, has been quick to dismiss the notion that the allure of Madrid could tempt him back into day-to-day management. Speaking from RB Leipzig’s headquarters, the former Liverpool boss addressed the rumours with characteristic bluntness, stating that Alonso’s exit "had nothing to do with me and hasn’t triggered anything in me either".
Despite being younger than contemporaries such as Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho, Klopp appears to have found a new rhythm away from the touchline. "I know I can coach a football team, but that doesn’t mean I have to do it until my last day," he explained. "I wanted to do something different. Red Bull gave me an opportunity to find a role which we have been defining together, step by step. I’m in a place as a person where I’m completely at peace with where I am. I don’t want to be somewhere else."
Defining a misunderstood role: 'Advisor with power'
Since his appointment in early 2025, seven months after his emotional departure from Anfield, there has been widespread confusion regarding what Klopp’s new position actually entails. Overseeing a vast network that includes RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino, and RB Omiya Ardija, his remit is broad but, he insists, clearly defined.
"That’s the last title I ever want to have," Klopp asserted. "It’s an advisory role, but with power. But I’m not a person who shoots from far away. So that means I listen and rely a lot on the people at the clubs. I calm things down in some moments, and make decisions in others."
His influence is already being felt in recruitment meetings, where his charisma remains a potent weapon. Marcel Schaefer, Leipzig’s sporting director, described Klopp as having a "god-given talent to capture people in just a few minutes". This was evident in the acquisition of winger Johan Bakayoko from PSV, who was swayed not by a hard sell, but by a conversation with Klopp about footballing philosophy and personal development.
Mentoring the next generation of tacticians
A significant portion of Klopp’s remit is now focused on the managers working under the Red Bull umbrella. Having experienced the isolation of the technical area for decades with Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp is determined to be the support system he never had during his own coaching career. He views his role as a sounding board for coaches who often feel they must have all the answers.
"My idea with our coaches is to be the guy I never had," Klopp revealed. "[As a coach] I would very often sit in my office and be very alone... making decisions always means being alone. So now, in the moments when the coaches feel alone, I want to be there. Talk to me about it. I will not judge."
This mentorship extends to identifying future talent in the dugout as well as on the pitch. Klopp highlighted the transient nature of success in the Red Bull model, noting that if their coaches over-perform, they are likely to be poached by bigger clubs. Consequently, the organisation is now "scouting coaches all over the world" in the same manner they scout players. "The best sporting director in 2035 is already out there somewhere," he said. "The next best coaches are already out there, too."
Tactical shifts and strengthening the academy pathway
Klopp’s fingerprints are also becoming visible on the pitch. Historically, Red Bull teams have adhered to a strict 4-2-2-2 formation, but under Klopp’s guidance, there has been a noticeable shift towards the 4-3-3 system that brought him so much success on Merseyside. This evolution has benefitted dynamic wide players like Antonio Nusa and Yan Diomande, aligning the network’s style more closely with Klopp’s high-octane 'heavy metal' football.
Furthermore, he has been instrumental in restructuring the personnel within the group. His former best man and close friend, David Wagner, was appointed as head of the academy in June, replacing Manuel Baum. This move signals a concerted effort to address one of Leipzig’s historical weaknesses: the failure to produce homegrown Bundesliga talent for their own first team. By creating a direct line between the academy and the upper echelons of the organisation, Klopp aims to ensure that the next generation of stars is nurtured in-house, securing the network’s future while he remains happily removed from the dugout.
