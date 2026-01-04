Jurgen Klopp emerges as Chelsea 'dream' managerial candidate - but Blues legend wary of 'mental' wish

Cole was speaking exclusively to Paddy Power: "I know it’s a mental one but Jurgen Klopp, I know he probably won’t even consider it because it’s Chelsea and he’s Liverpool, but you just never know. If your main aim as a football club is to win trophies and you have the money, you go and speak to the top, top boys. I know it seems like it’s pie in the sky, but if you don’t have that mindset then you’re always banking on developing the next best manager, which they thought they were doing with Enzo Maresca."

Cole also believes that Chelsea acted too quickly when it came to relieving Maresca of his duties, with the Italian having won the Conference League and the Club World Cup last season.

He said: "I’m never surprised. Managers don’t get a fair crack of the whip across the board in football. There’s so much infrastructure around a manager now, how much power does he actually have? He picks the team on the weekend and in a lot of cases I don’t even think that’s completely down to them. I think there’s pressure put on managers to pick certain players, based off the managers I’ve spoken to that are in and out of jobs. I don’t think he was given enough time. He’d done a good job in the circumstances and the club’s statement on his departure reflected that."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!