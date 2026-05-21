AFP
Julian Nagelsmann confirms Manuel Neuer will be Germany's No.1 goalkeeper at World Cup as Bayern legend ends international retirement
Nagelsmann makes his World Cup choice
Nagelsmann has turned back to the experience of Neuer for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Despite the 40-year-old having previously stepped away from the international stage following Euro 2024, he is now set for one last dance.
Nagelsmann was direct when questioned about his plans between the sticks during the official Germany squad announcement, in comments highlighted by Sky Sports. "Yes, I am planning for him," the boss confirmed. He went on to highlight the intangible qualities the veteran shot-stopper brings to the camp, stating, "Everyone knows what kind of aura surrounds Manu. The decision is, in my eyes, the right one."
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A blow for Baumann
The news is a significant setback for Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann. Following injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Baumann had established himself as the frontrunner to start the tournament. However, he must now settle for a deputy role once again as Bayern legend Neuer returns to the fold.
Nagelsmann admitted that delivering the news was difficult, describing the decision as "a blow" for Baumann. However, the coach was full of praise for the 35-year-old’s professional reaction, labelling him a "world-class 1b" and noting that several conversations had confirmed Baumann's commitment to supporting the team regardless of his role.
Intense internal debate ends
The path to bringing Neuer back was not without its complications. Nagelsmann revealed that the coaching staff engaged in rigorous discussions before finalising the squad, weighing up Neuer’s recent fitness concerns against his proven pedigree. The training group will also include Jonas Urbig, who travels as a training partner to support the goalkeeping unit.
"There were an extreme number of discussions," Nagelsmann explained. "The internal discussions are finished."
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The road to the 2026 World Cup
Germany's preparations shift into high gear with double-header friendlies against Finland in Mainz and a clash with the USMNT in Chicago. These matches will serve as the final proving ground for Neuer and his team-mates before they head to their base in Winston-Salem to begin their Group E campaign.
Die Mannschaft face a tricky path in the group stages, having been drawn against Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. With Joshua Kimmich wearing the captain's armband and Neuer restored to the starting XI, Nagelsmann is banking on a blend of veteran leadership and tactical flexibility to secure a fifth world title for Germany.