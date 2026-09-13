'I wasn't happy with myself!' – Why Julian Brandt refused to celebrate stunning Ajax volley

Julian Brandt opened the scoring with a brilliant volley as Ajax secured a dominant 5-1 Eredivisie victory against Fortuna Sittard. Following a sharp save by Marc ter Stegen to deny Ole Romeny, the German playmaker struck on 35 minutes to set the visitors on their way.

Although Anthony Descotte equalised after the break, further goals from Thilo Kehrer, Davy Klaassen, Kasper Dolberg, and Youri Baas sealed a convincing win.

The result provided the ideal response for Ajax following their domestic defeat the previous week.



