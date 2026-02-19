Julian Alvarez reveals stance on Premier League return as Arsenal target former Man City forward

Madrid forward Alvarez has reportedly clarified his transfer preference following heavy speculation regarding a return to England. The former Manchester City ace was rumoured to be considering a move to Arsenal last month and is reportedly valued at approximately £87 million. The Gunners are believed to be one of several Premier League clubs keen on the 26-year-old World Cup winner, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United. However, recent reports suggest that the Argentine is not necessarily looking for a flight back to the United Kingdom just yet.

Spanish publication Sport claim Alvarez would favour a switch to Barcelona if he were to depart Diego Simeone's outfit. Despite significant attention from English sides, it is suggested that the forward would prefer to remain in Spain. While this represents a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of landing a proven clinical finisher, Barcelona’s well-documented difficulty in meeting high transfer valuations could still offer the Gunners encouragement. Meanwhile, Atletico have reportedly moved to protect their asset by offering him a new contract to ward off suitors, even though his current agreement is set to run until 2030.