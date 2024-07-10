Julian Alvarez proves worth while Lionel Messi shines, but Alphonso Davies falls to injury: Winners and Losers from Argentina's Copa America semifinal victory over Canada

Julian Alvarez proved his value to Argentina Tuesday evening, as his goal set the tone to lead them to the Copa America final

And after all, Lionel Messi did show up. The Argentine has been on the end of his fair share of criticism thus far at Copa America. With good reason, too. He had been far short of his usual standards in his nation’s colors.

All of that was laid to rest on Tuesday night, though. Messi, along with the rest of this well-drilled Argentina team showed up in style. They beat Canada 2-0, but in reality it was never really that close.

La Albiceleste strolled through the game for the most part.

Alvarez may have done enough to earn himself a spot in the XI for good here, with the Man City forward finally finding his best at the right time. Messi, meanwhile, was his usual self.

Clean, concise, and in the right place at the right time. Age aside, he's crucial to their success.

Canada offered some attacking ideas. They have certainly improved in such a short period of time under Jesse Marsch.

“I've been saying that it'll be hard when we're all done to say goodbye because I've really enjoyed the process with this team, and I think we've made a lot of progress together," Marsch said speaking postgame. "I took this job seven l weeks ago. I couldn't have imagined that I'd be right here right now...I'm really happy with the team and really happy with the progress."

Alphonso Davies caused problems, but exited the game with an injury - and Canada's dreams died with his substitution late. In the end, they lacked the clinical nature of the reigning champions, and it showed.

But it is perhaps his manager who can stand taller. Lionel Scaloni has now led this side to three straight tournament finals. Chances are, he is in line for a third win, too.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from MetLife Stadium...