Julian Alvarez and Alessandro Bastoni to Barcelona?! How Blaugrana might afford summer spending spree in bid to challenge for Champions League again

tHowever, winning the Champions League is even tougher, and conquering Europe remains Barca's dream/obsession, which is why this year's quarter-final exit hit so hard. The Blaugrana firmly believed themselves capable of going one better than last year's semi-final appearance, but they came up short again - and only had themselves to blame, after having a man sent off in both legs of their 3-2 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid.

Flick is adamant, though, that Barca are not far away from ending an 11-year Champions League drought. "The team is young, and we have a lot of potential to get better and better," the German said. "We have a good structure, but, as I always say, we have to make the right decisions in the transfer period. We must not make any stupid decisions. We must be perfect."

And he's right. Barcelona will have money to spend this summer, but it's imperative that they spend it wisely. Flick says that he and sporting director Deco have very "clear ideas" about what they need to do to take the team to the next level and, according to widespread reports in Spain, it centres on signing Julian Alvarez and Alessandro Bastoni.

So, does investing the vast majority of their transfer budget in two players make sense? And are Barca now on a sound enough financial footing to actually sign both?