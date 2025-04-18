Jude Bellingham was right! Stats prove Real Madrid STILL didn't run as much as Arsenal in disastrous Champions League loss despite England midfielder's clear warning before kick-off
Jude Bellingham warned his team-mates to run more efficiently, with stats proving him right following the Champions League defeat to Arsenal.
- Bellingham spoke about running stats ahead of 2nd leg vs Arsenal
- Madrid lost 5-1 on aggregate against the Gunners
- Stats from the 2nd leg prove Bellingham right