Jude Bellingham Jobe Bellingham Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'What's funny u donut' - Jude Bellingham hits back at brother Jobe after he pokes fun at Real Madrid's star Batman-inspired Instagram photo dump

J. BellinghamJ. BellinghamReal Madrid

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham hilariously scolded his brother Jobe on social media for poking fun at him.

  • Jude scolds Jobe on social media
  • Poked fun at elder brother's Batman-themed photo dump
  • Bellingham remains out of action due to injury
