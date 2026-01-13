Getty
'What a load of sh*t!' - Jude Bellingham furiously takes aim at 'clown' journalists amid reports of bust-up with sacked Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid axe Alonso
Real Madrid have taken the decision to axe Alonso midway through the season and replace him with Alvaro Arbeloa. Alonso won 24 of his 34 games in charge of Los Blancos after replacing Carlo Ancelott in in the summer but his departure has come as little surprise. There has been speculation about problems in the dressing room throughout the current campaign and Alonso's side have also been booed for their performances throughout the season by supporters. Alonso also had an argument with star striker Kylian Mbappe over tactics ahead of Sunday's defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia and also clashed with president Florentino Perez shortly before his time at the club was cut short, per BBC Sport.
Bellingham blasts 'sh*t reports
Bellingham has now rejected speculation he did not support Alonso as Real Madrid manager on his own app. He highlighted some of the reports in question and responded with some strong words, posting: "Until now l've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly... What a load of sh*t. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their 'sources'. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy."
Tensions in Madrid under Alonso
Bellingham's comments come amid continued speculation that there were rifts between the dressing room and Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr certainly clashed with Alonso after being replaced in the league win over Barcelona back in October. The Brazilian stormed straight down the tunnel, rather than taking his place on the bench, and was heard raging as he walked off. "Always me," he is believed to have said. "I'm leaving the team, it's better if I leave, I'm leaving." Vinicius subsequently said sorry to the club and his team-mates but, tellingly, made no mention of Alonso in his apology. There was more tension after the Super Cup defeat to Barca in Saudi Arabia. Alonso was spotted gesturing for his players to perform a guard of honour for Barcelona, with a clearly frustrated Mbappe making sure it did not happen by waving his team-mates away.
Alonso says goodbye to Madrid
Alonso has now said goodbye to Madrid in a post on social media. He wrote on Instagram: "This professional stage is over, and it didn't go as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honor and a responsibility. I thank the club, the players and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best."
What next for Real Madrid?
Arbeloa now takes over a Real Madrid side needing to bounce back from another Clasico defeat to their bitter rivals. Los Blancos are also four points behind Hansi Flick's side in the race to be crowned champions of Spain and have work to do if they are to avoid ending the campaign empty-handed for a second season in a row. Arbeloa will look to the club's many big names, such as Bellingham, Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, to step up in the second half of the season and help Madrid challenge for titles. The new manager's first game in charge is on Wednesday night in the Copa del Rey against Albacete.
