Joshua Zirkzee 'makes it clear'! Man Utd striker picks ideal next club as Dutchman seeks January exit from Old Trafford
Zirkzee devoid of playing time
With four months into the new season, Zirkzee has only recorded one start so far at Manchester United. The Dutch striker was one of the star-studded signings under Erik ten Hag last summer when he was brought in from Serie A side Bologna. However, he failed to live up to the expectations under both Ten Hag and later on Ruben Amorim, when the latter took charge in November 2024. In the Premier League, he managed only three goals in 32 appearances, and in the Europa League, he found the back of the net twice in 11 games. This season, he has accumulated only 90 minutes five appearances across the Premier League and the Carabao Cup debacle against Grimsby Town. Amorim has most often used Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko and overlooked Zirkzee, whose impact on the team has been questionable.
Zirkzee decides which club to join
Zirkzee's tenure at Bologna was impressive, as he scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 58 appearances and he is now eyeing a return to Serie A. Roma striking unit, comprising Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson, have not been at their best, and according to Sport Witness (via Corriere dello Sport), Zirkzee wants to join Gian Piero Gasperini's side. The Gialorossi are his preference due to a few factors. Firstly, they are keen on providing him a starting spot. Secondly, Zirkzee is eager to work under Gasperini, who holds the reputation of bringing out the best from young strikers. With the World Cup in less than a year, Zirkzee wants to reclaim lost ground and earn a place in Ronald Koeman's squad for the competition.
Did Zirkzee fail to impress Amorim?
Back in April, just six months into Amorim's tenure at United, the Portuguese manager had already highlighted what he wants from Zirkzee, who along with Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund, was not enjoying a sparkling first season at Old Trafford.
Amorim had said: "I think he's improving in a lot of aspects. I think he needs to be more selfish, and that is a thing when you play as a striker. He's not a typical striker, but he has to be more selfish. He's more aggressive now, he works better now, he's defending better now, he's connecting quite well. He played as a striker in some games, especially against Arsenal he did really, really well. Then in some games, against [Real] Sociedad, he played as a 10, so he can adapt to different situations. So, I see that Josh is improving and showing good things."
This was before the Europa League outing against Lyon, a game where Zirkzee actually found the back of the net in the 88th minute to give United a 2-1 lead, only to see Rayan Cherki spoil their part with an injury time equaliser. Since then, Zirkzee missed a chunk of games due to a thigh injury, only to return in the Europa League final, where United lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. Amorim's overlooking of Zirkzee might indicate that the Dutch striker has fallen out of favour at Carrington, albeit mainly due to performance issues.
Can Zirkzee gain a start in United's upcoming games?
Amorim's United will resume action on November 24 against Everton in the Premier League. They currently have no other competition to feature in, resulting in a decrement of matches this season. However, they might miss out on the services of striker Benjamin Sesko and hence, before the January window, Zirkzee might land his second start of the season under the Portuguese manager, if the latter does not opt to use a different plan.
