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'It’s funny!' – Jose Mourinho reacts to Vinicius Junior scrutiny and Gasperini tactics
Madrid prepare for Sevilla without suspended Vini Jr
Real Madrid will be without star winger Vinicius Junior for Sunday's La Liga encounter against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu due to suspension. The Brazilian's absence adds to a growing selection list for Jose Mourinho, who remains without Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo.
Despite the missing figures, Los Blancos enter the match full of confidence following a dramatic midweek European comeback victory over Roma.
Mourinho mocked the intense media focus surrounding Vinicius' daily schedule and off-field whereabouts.
- AFP
Mourinho reacts to Vinicius scrutiny and Gasperini duel
Addressing the media, Mourinho delivered a sharp response regarding the public fascination with the Brazilian star. "I want to ask you a question that is even funny," Mourinho quipped. "Do the people who follow you have curiosity about what time he arrives at Valdebebas? And about when he leaves too?"
Reflecting on the Roma match, he added: "Vinicius had a very tough match, and as I said after the game, the main culprit for that was Gasperini."
"What bothered me was the nature of the second goal at a moment when the match was calm... But it’s okay. I made five changes, not one."
Real Madrid name attack-minded squad list
To compensate for Vinicius' suspension, Mourinho called up forwards Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, Brahim Diaz, Carlos Espi, and Yan Diomande.
The manager expressed full trust in his attacking depth as Madrid seek to extend their flawless home record.
"We have very good options if we want to make some changes and bring freshness to the team," Mourinho reiterated.
- SOPA Images
Los Blancos focus on maintaining Bernabeu dominance
Unbeaten at home with four La Liga wins and a European triumph, Real Madrid host a Sevilla side that has proven dangerous on the road.
Mourinho's side will look to execute their game plan and secure three points before turning their attention toward upcoming domestic fixtures.
Kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for Sunday evening as Real Madrid aim for their sixth home victory of the season.
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