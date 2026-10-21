‘Real Madrid’s goal is not winning the Champions League’ - Jose Mourinho plays down expectations ahead of Leipzig clash

When asked if Los Blancos are among the favorites to win the entire competition, Mourinho swiftly brushed off the suggestion as premature. He insisted that the immediate aim for the club is simply securing passage to the knockouts.

"It’s too early," Mourinho added. "Madrid, at this moment, doesn’t have the goal of winning the Champions. Right now, the goal is to qualify. Afterward, if we reach the points needed to qualify, the next objective is to avoid the playoff, which we had to play last season, and they are two matches that always come with tension and responsibility.

"They put you in a knockout situation and are games that can be avoided. But looking at the competition, I have the feeling that many points will be necessary to avoid the playoff. We’re taking it step by step. First, we need to reach the first eleven points that allow us to qualify, and then we’ll give it our all to finish among the top eight."