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Hanging by his fingernails! Jamie Carragher issues brutal Jose Mourinho verdict despite Real Madrid's Champions League comeback against Roma
Dramatic comeback masks broader issues
Real Madrid secured all three points at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night, but their performance against Roma raised more questions than answers. The Spanish giants found themselves trailing 3-1 with just eight minutes of normal time remaining.
A late resurgence saved Mourinho’s side from an embarrassing defeat. Summer signing Carlos Espi initiated the revival, with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, and Antonio Rudiger ultimately sealing a 4-3 win. The result maintains Madrid's flawless start to their European campaign, but the chaotic nature of the victory highlighted significant defensive frailties.
The lack of control throughout the match has cast doubt over Mourinho's tactical influence. Despite the Portuguese manager's reputation for building resolute, well-organised teams, his current squad appears disjointed.
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Carragher highlights tactical dilemma
Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher expressed serious reservations about Mourinho’s early tenure. When asked by host Kate Scott if the current team reflects Mourinho's traditional identity, the former Liverpool defender was blunt.
"No. I think it's very difficult for them to get it, because you've got so many great attacking players," Carragher said. "When you go to a club of that size, you have to play them. It's not a case of you think, 'Okay, I'll take an attacking player out and maybe put an extra midfielder there'."
Carragher believes the pressure to field star attackers compromises Mourinho's preferred structure. "I think it's difficult for almost any manager to go to Real Madrid and be themselves," he added. "They almost have to play the game of being a Real Madrid coach. We know Jose Mourinho is a proper structured, organised coach - you see that throughout his career. But even he can't be that at Real Madrid."
A manager under early pressure
The disjointed performances have left Mourinho looking vulnerable, according to Carragher. The reliance on late heroics suggests underlying instability rather than genuine resilience.
"It just feels like, even in these early weeks of the season, he's hanging on by his fingernails, or they're getting last-minute goals, comebacks," Carragher observed. "They don't look convincing at all, really. But they're just doing enough where you can't feel like it's falling apart, or it's not working. They're just hanging on in there."
The urgency to deliver silverware adds further weight to the situation. Real Madrid are currently in their third consecutive season without a trophy, amplifying the expectations placed on the returning manager.
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Crucial Clasico looms large
The immediate future looks daunting for Mourinho and his squad. A significant points gap already exists between Real Madrid and current La Liga leaders Barcelona.
The two rivals face off next weekend in a pivotal Clasico clash. Carragher warned that a defeat against their fierce rivals could effectively end Madrid's title hopes prematurely. Mourinho must find a way to stabilise his team quickly to salvage their domestic campaign and end the club's trophy drought.
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