Jose Mourinho hints he could leave Benfica in veiled dig at Liga Portugal officiating standards
Mourinho on the real and 'virtual' standings
Speaking on Sunday ahead of his side's clash with Gil Vicente, Mourinho introduced a controversial concept regarding the Liga Portugal standings. The manager detailed that his squad is currently fighting in two parallel universes: one dictated by the official points and another by what he perceives as a distorted reality. Currently, Benfica occupies the third position in the table with 55 points, trailing the leaders in a race that the head coach believes has been compromised by external factors.
To explain this perspective, Mourinho provided a direct insight into his motivational tactics: "There are real and virtual classifications. The real one is the one that counts, but, if we want to hold on to the virtual one, there is a fundamental difference. The real one is the real one, but, as a leader of a group, I have to hold on also to the virtual one and that is a motivation for us. We know perfectly well what has been happening."
Benfica manager issues contract warning
The legendary tactician did not stop at tactical observations, as he issued a stern warning regarding his long-term future at the club. Despite his contract and affection for the institution, he made it clear that he will not tolerate what he perceives as a split championship indefinitely. Mourinho emphasized that his commitment depends on the integrity of the competition, hinting that the dual nature of the current season is exhausting his patience and could influence his decision to stay in Portugal.
He said: "I want to stay at Benfica, but with a championship that is unique and where there aren't two. I don't like playing at the same time the real and virtual championship. At this moment, we are playing two. I want to respect my contract with Benfica and if Benfica wants to stay with me for more years, I'll sign without adding a single comma, but I don't want to play two championships anymore."
Preparing for the Gil Vicente challenge
Focusing on the immediate task at hand, the boss analyzed the threat posed by Gil Vicente, who currently occupy fifth position with 40 points. He praised the work of his counterpart, Cesar Peixoto, while simultaneously maintaining his critical stance on the officiating environment. Mourinho highlighted that while the opponent is strong, his primary concern remains the fairness of the match and the potential for non-sporting factors to influence the final result in Barcelos.
He offered high praise for the opposition's structure: "Gil Vicente is in fifth place and has had an extraordinary championship. There is a great structural work and the 'mister' [Peixoto] has known how to maximize his players and make a great team. It's going to be a difficult game. We hope it's only difficult because of the opponent."
Injury blows for the Eagles
The Eagles' preparations have been further complicated by a growing injury list, particularly following their exit from the Champions League. The coach confirmed that Heorhiy Sudakov and Armindo Bruma are out, with the latter expected to be sidelined for six weeks. Mourinho also addressed the tactical dilemma surrounding Dodi Lukebakio, explaining why certain players like Petar Ivanovic are being utilized out of their natural positions to cover for these critical absences.
He explained the physical status of his squad in detail: "Sudakov went injured to Madrid, with very little chance of playing. Lukebakio is not injured, but in a situation that is not easy. In Madrid, he could only be used in the last 10 minutes of the game. Ivanovic came in to give speed on the left side, attack that space more and be one more presence in the area."
