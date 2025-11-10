Jose Mourinho leaves Fenerbahce with eye-watering bill after spending 15-month tenure living in luxury Istanbul Four Seasons hotel

Ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, Manchester United and Roma boss Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June 2024. He took in 62 games at the helm, with his last being a European play-off clash with Benfica. The 62-year-old is now calling the shots with the Lisbon-based giants having returned to his roots.

He endured a tough time in Turkey, with the performance of match officials getting under his skin on a regular basis, and admits to not particularly enjoying his time with Fener. He said after being given his marching orders and heading back to Portugal: “My career so far has been rich; I've coached the biggest clubs in the world, in different countries. I made the wrong choice; sometimes I don't have the right word in Portuguese... no regrets, because regrets don't help us at all in life, but the awareness of what we did well and what we did wrong exists. I made a mistake going to Fenerbahce; it wasn't my cultural level, it wasn't my football level, it wasn't my level. Obviously, I gave everything until the last day.”