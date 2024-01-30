Jose Mourinho backed for ‘one more last dance’ after Roma sacking – with ex-Chelsea star ruling Newcastle out despite talk of the ‘Special One’ heading to St James’ Park

Chris Burton
mourinho romaGetty Images
Jose MourinhoPremier LeagueRomaChelseaNewcastle UnitedSerie A

Jose Mourinho has “one more last dance” left in him, says William Gallas, but Newcastle are not considered to be the right fit at this stage.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Portuguese coach out of work
  • Linked with various teams
  • Mulling over his options

Editors' Picks