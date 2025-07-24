Jorrel Hato left out of Ajax squad for Celtic friendly after Dutch giants ask Chelsea for €60m for teenager defender

Jorrel Hato was left out of Ajax squad for their friendly against Celtic as Chelsea ramp up their pursuit of the Dutch defender. As talks between the Premier League club and the Amsterdam side continue, Hato’s exclusion has been interpreted as a sign that Ajax may be coming to terms with the likelihood of his departure.

Hato left out of matchday squad

Ajax have named price

Chelsea determined to bring him to London Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below