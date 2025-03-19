Jorge Jesus explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is 'an example for all players in the world' at 40 years old with Al-Nassr & Portugal superstar still performing like a 'young player' C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Portugal Saudi Pro League

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as he explained why the Al-Nassr star is 'an example for all players in the world'.