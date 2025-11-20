Getty Images/Goal
Jordi Alba rubbishes comparisons between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal & names three other Barcelona players who deserve same credit as 18-year-old forward
Messi vs Yamal: La Masia graduates always being compared
Alba, who spent many happy years alongside the iconic Argentine at Camp Nou and is now a club colleague of the all-time great at MLS side Inter Miami, has always considered Messi to be the best in the business.
Yamal, at 18 years of age, is showing signs that he could tread a similar path. Records have tumbled around the youngster on the back of making his senior debut at just 15. As a left-footed forward that glides past opponents and boasts an unerring eye for goal, he was always going to be likened to Messi.
Nobody like Messi! Alba steers clear of Yamal debate
Alba is, however, eager to steer clear of that discussion. He told El Larguero when naming three other Barca stars that deserve the same amount of credit as Yamal: “I think he's a great player, but there are others at Barca, like Pedri, Gavi, [Frenkie] de Jong. And I'm leaving out many. I think comparing him to Leo... there's no comparison, but that's because Leo has no rival.”
Alba is preparing to sever professional ties with Messi. While the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has committed to a new three-year contract at Inter Miami, his close friend has decided to retire at the end of the 2025 MLS Cup play-offs.
Explaining that decision, 36-year-old full-back Alba said: "Honestly, physically I could have lasted another year or two. But because of how I've felt, especially at the beginning of the season, and because of the new projects that are coming up…
“It's a well-considered decision, and I'm very clear about it. I'll miss football, but I'm happy with what I've been able to achieve. I still enjoy the matches, but the day-to-day grind and traveling every week is harder. The enthusiasm you have at 20 years old fades. When you have a family, it shows.”
Retirement calls: Will Suarez follow Alba & Busquets?
Sergio Busquets is heading into the same direction, as he prepares to hang up his boots, with Alba adding on his fellow former Barcelona legend: “His retirement? Obviously, these decisions are very personal. We've talked about the situation we were in during the year. It's a decision for each of us. I'm lucky to share a team and a friendship with him; our families also get along very well. We live very close to each other in the same residential area.”
Luis Suarez is another ex-Barca star that is yet to decide what the immediate future holds for him. The Uruguayan striker has struggled with knee problems in recent times, but continues to score goals ahead of turning 39 in January.
Alba added on Suarez potentially playing on alongside Messi: “There he is, the guy. I don't know if he has a contract for years, but it's everyone's own decision. It's not just about changing teams anymore, it's about quitting football, what you've done your whole life. I'll be sad, but it hasn't been hard for me. I've accepted it and I'm taking it calmly.”
MSN reformed: Will Neymar reunite with Messi & Suarez?
It has been suggested that Messi and Suarez could see their fabled ‘MSN’ strike force with Neymar reformed in 2026. That is because the Brazilian superstar is running down his contract at Santos and heading towards free agency.
Any move to Florida would generate plenty of interest, with some headlines being stolen away from Yamal in Europe. The teenage wonderkid does, however, appear to be destined for greatness himself - with some suggesting that he could go on to eclipse Messi’s record-shattering haul of Ballons d’Or. Yamal finished second in the 2025 Golden Ball vote, behind Ousmane Dembele, but has time very much on his side - unlike Alba and Busquets.
