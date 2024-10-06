FK Vojvodina v FC Ajax: Second Qualifying Round 2nd Leg - UEFA Europa LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Coming home already? Jordan Henderson could make sensational return to England after disappointing Ajax spell

J. HendersonPremier LeagueTransfersAjaxEredivisie

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could head back to England during the January transfer window after struggling at Ajax.

  • Henderson could come back to Premier League
  • Struggling for minutes with Ajax
  • Left Saudi Pro League after six months
