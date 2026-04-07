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Jonathan Rowe dreaming of Premier League return but Bologna forward hoping to catch Thomas Tuchel's eye to seal spot in England's World Cup squad
Settling into life in Italy
Having initially struggled to adapt to the tactical rigours of Italian football following his move from Marseille last summer, Rowe is now enjoying a purple patch in front of goal. The winger has become a vital component of Vincenzo Italiano's side, contributing six goals so far, with five of those coming in a frantic start to 2026.
Speaking to Corriere di Bologna, the forward reflected on his journey from the Championship to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
"It is the best moment since my arrival in Bologna. The best in my career remains my last year at Norwich in the Championship. I played very often, I scored many goals, even important ones", Rowe admitted.
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Chasing the Three Lions dream
Born in the shadow of Wembley Stadium, Rowe’s connection to the national team began long before he turned professional. Growing up, the famous arch was visible from his childhood garden, and he even served as a mascot during a 2013 friendly between England and Brazil.
Now, with Thomas Tuchel at the helm and the World Cup looming, the 22-year-old is desperate to graduate from the Under-21s to the senior squad on time for the tournament in North America.
"Yes, there are two months left and I will try to attract the coach's attention as much as possible," Rowe stated regarding his World Cup ambitions. His development has been shaped by a focus on "arrogance on the field" balanced with humility off it.
He noted: "The fear of wasting my qualities pushed me to always give my best every day, so as not to have regrets when I would look back at my career or my life. I think it shows when I play."
Rowe has been key for the England U21s but has not featured for the side since helping guide the Young Lions to the European Championship crown in the summer of 2025.
A future return to the Premier League
Having made his Premier League debut with Norwich in 2021, Rowe went on to make 13 appearances in the top-flight and views the division as the pinnacle of the sport. He confirmed he hopes to test himself there again in the future.
"It is the best league in the world. Debuting in 2021 was an honour and it made me want to play many games there. One always aspires to the highest level. I don't know when, but one day I want to go back to play there," Rowe revealed.
Despite his departure from Marseille being complicated by tactical shifts under then-coach Roberto De Zerbi, he remains grateful for the path that led him to Italy: "In the end, that episode brought me here."
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Downing the Villans in Europe
The immediate focus for Rowe is a high-stakes Europa League quarter-final encounter against Aston Villa. For the Londoner, the match represents a perfect audition to show English audiences exactly what they are missing. He believes Bologna have the quality to overcome the Premier League high-flyers, provided they can match the intensity of the home crowd and find their clinical edge in front of goal.
"I want to win and pass the round. I have played often against the Villans, a top-level club. They have a good coach and great players, like Harvey Elliott who played with me in the Under-21s. It won't be easy, but it won't be easy for them either", Rowe explained.