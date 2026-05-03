Getty Images Sport
Jobe Bellingham makes bold future prediction at Borussia Dortmund & explains where he needs to improve
Committing to the Borussia Dortmund project
Speaking to Borussia Dortmund’s official club channel, Bellingham has made his intentions clear. Following his €30.5 million transfer from Sunderland last summer, the English midfielder initially found starts difficult to secure. However, since the turn of the year, Bellingham has become a vital part of the squad. Reflecting on his adaptation to a new country and league, the teenager expressed satisfaction with his progress. "You gain rhythm the more you play, and I feel like I've certainly been able to build confidence and more of a presence by playing more. I'm going to be here for a long time, so I'm happy that I'm building that rhythm," he stated.
- Getty Images Sport
Finding his rhythm in the Bundesliga
Dortmund have relied heavily on the youngster during the second half of the campaign. Bellingham has racked up 43 appearances across all competitions so far, accumulating 2,444 minutes of action. While transition periods can be harsh, he believes that this sustained run has been vital for his tactical understanding. The former Sunderland star noted: "When you're playing games, you start to feel a better rhythm. When young players get to have a run of games in the team, you see them develop. Even if it means you might fail at first, you get to figure out your game, your teammates, the formation, the way you play, the style and the stadium."
Targeting improvements in the final third
Despite his growing influence, Bellingham remains his own harshest critic. The 20-year-old has provided four assists but is yet to score a goal this term. Discussing his mindset, he said: "I have an internal purpose. Every day I want to get better. I want to win every game I play, get on the ball and show what I can do – physically and technically. I definitely want to get forward and contribute in the final third more. That's something I tell myself I need to do more. In the role I play, you have to be disciplined, think about your teammates and how your actions affect the team. I enjoy carrying the ball. I always tell myself I want to do it as many times as I can during a game."
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to a bright future
With his long-term contract running until 2030, Bellingham aims to finish the current campaign strongly as Borussia Dortmund look to secure second place in the Bundesliga ahead of RB Leipzig. As the club prepare for next season, the midfielder’s focus will undoubtedly shift towards transforming his powerful runs into crucial goals.