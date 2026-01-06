Joao Felix hails 'unique' Cristiano Ronaldo for making him a better player after Al-Nassr link-up as Portuguese team-mates battle for Saudi Golden Boot

CR7 continues to set the standard for those around him, with club and country, and Felix has told the Saudi Pro League’s official website of getting to work with the all-time great: “Of course, having Cristiano as a team-mate is always good, for everything he brings to the team, all the teachings. He's a role model for almost all players, especially when it comes to work and dedication.

“The fact that I and our team-mates have him around, it makes us better players too, and especially more professional, which is very important nowadays. And that we're here with him helps us a lot. As you've seen, our team has played game after game, and continues to respond well physically.

“All the efforts [Cristiano] makes and what he does on the pitch, which he has experienced more than all of us together, which he puts in every day and every game, is unique. And that we see him, at 40 years old, doing what he does only gives us more motivation. As I said before, he's an example for us, and we always try to look for the positive things he does for us.”

