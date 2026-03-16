AFP
Joan Laporta re-elected as Barcelona president in landslide win as he survives Xavi's controversial Lionel Messi revelations
A resounding win amid turmoil
In a decisive display of democratic support, Laporta retained his presidency by claiming 32,934 votes, dwarfing Font’s 14,385. The election took place against a backdrop of institutional tension following Xavi's recent claims that Laporta personally blocked Messi’s return in 2023. Despite this 'bombshell', a turnout of 42.34% of eligible members saw the majority back Laporta’s current trajectory. Polling stations across Catalonia and Andorra were busy throughout Sunday, with the partially-revamped Spotify Camp Nou hosting over 60,000 fans for a 5-2 win over Sevilla as the results were finalised.
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Laporta’s defiant victory speech
Following his win, Laporta thanked the members for their "display of democracy" and promised a period of unprecedented stability. "First of all, I want to dedicate a few words of gratitude to this wonderful club we have," he remarked. "It's great to see that members can still choose who represents us. This passion is a joy; it makes the club special, so thanks to Barca and all the members who voted today in a display of democracy. The result itself is conclusive, and it gives us a lot of strength -- so much strength that it will make us unstoppable. We will keep defending Barcelona against everything and everyone. The upcoming years will be thrilling. They will be the best of our lives."
Messi's shadow still looms over Barca
The election threatened to be overshadowed by Xavi’s revelation that a Messi homecoming was vetoed to avoid a "power war". Font attempted to capitalise on this, urging Messi to reveal the "truth" and promising an honorary presidency for the club legend. However, Laporta successfully shifted the narrative to the success of Flick’s squad. While Font argued that failing to market Messi’s image was costing the club millions, the socios ultimately sided with Laporta’s belief that the Argentine deserves a statue in the future but should not have his name "exploited" for political gain.
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The road ahead
Laporta now faces the challenge of managing the club's precarious finances while overseeing the final phase of the third tier of the stadium's construction. On the pitch, Flick's team aims to maintain their four-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga while preparing for a vital second leg in the Champions League round of 16 against Newcastle United, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
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