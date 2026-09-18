Sergio Ros
'Szczesny or Livakovic?' – Injury blow sparks dramatic Barcelona goalkeeper decision for Hansi Flick
Garcia suffers knee blow in rainy Camp Nou slip
According to Marca, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia underwent medical examinations on Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort in his right knee during Wednesday's victory over Racing Santander. The Catalan stopper picked up the issue when he slipped on the wet turf while retrieving a ball behind his goal in heavy rain.
Although he finished the first half, the awkward movement forced him off at halftime as a precaution.
Wojciech Szczesny came off the bench to replace him for the second half.
- Sergio Ros
Medical tests rule out major damage for stopper
Initial scans at the training ground brought relief to Barcelona's medical staff by ruling out a severe injury. The club confirmed that the discomfort is in his right knee—not the left leg that required surgical intervention last season.
However, his availability for Saturday's clash against Sevilla remains unconfirmed.
"First-team player Joan Garcia is experiencing mild discomfort in his right knee. His availability will depend on the evolution of the injury," the official club statement read.
Flick faces goalkeeping dilemma at Sanchez Pizjuan
With only 48 hours separating the tests from kick-off at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, manager Hansi Flick faces a delicate tactical choice. Known for refusing to rush players back ahead of international breaks, Flick is unlikely to take unnecessary risks with Garcia.
The German coach must decide whether to rely on Szczesny once again or turn to summer arrival Dominik Livakovic.
Croatia No. 1 Livakovic is still waiting to make his official debut in Blaugrana colours.
- Sergio Ros
Decision imminent as international break approaches
Barcelona will conduct a final fitness assessment during their last training session before travelling to Andalusia. If Garcia is held back, he will have three full weeks to recover over the upcoming international break.
Szczesny remains the current favourite to start following his mid-game introduction against Racing.
Flick will clarify his starting goalkeeper during Friday's pre-match media appearance.
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