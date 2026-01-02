Getty
Jesse Lingard insists he could have revived Man Utd career as free agent takes aim at claims he 'messes about' too much
Lingard's career path: From Man Utd to South Korea
Lingard is a product of the Red Devils’ fabled academy system - having come through those ranks alongside the likes of Paul Pogba - and made 232 appearances for United, scoring 35 goals and winning four trophies.
He slipped out of favour towards the end of his time in Manchester, leading to a spell with West Ham being taken in during the 2020-21 campaign. He found the target on nine occasions for the Hammers through 16 appearances, while registering five assists.
Lingard had hoped to be given a fresh start by United on the back of that renaissance in east London, but he was restricted to just 16 outings in the 2021-22 campaign and ultimately left for a forgettable season at Nottingham Forest once running his contract down.
Old Trafford regrets: Lingard frustrated with finish at Man Utd
The England international remains frustrated at how his United career ended, with Lingard - who recently severed ties with K-League side FC Seoul after two seasons in Asia - telling Sky Sports: “It was 2021 when I left and as I say I had been there since I was seven years old and being around the lads and the facilities there, you know everybody from such a young age.
“Obviously I had different managers and different managers are going to play you or not play you - it is understandable. As a player you want to play every game so obviously I wanted to play.
“I feel like after the West Ham loan spell that season, coming back, I felt like I deserved to play. I was probably one of the best players in the league at West Ham, at the time. I probably deserved to go to the Euros, in fairness.
“But like I say, everything happens for a reason and to come back and play a part bit here, a part bit there - you want to play every game. Sometimes you know when your time is up and you know when it is time to leave.”
Lingard reacts to questions of his professionalism
Lingard faced questions of his character throughout a topsy-turvy spell at Old Trafford, with Gary Neville among those to have stated that the enigmatic playmaker was “a bit of a prat” for dancing on social media during times of difficulty on the field.
Lingard does, however, strongly refute any suggestion that he “messes about” too much. He added on seeing his professionalism called into question: “In life, in general, outside football, inside football, there is always going to be tough times mentally when you are not playing well and you are getting stick from fans.
“Sometimes you have to go through that and learn and I have learnt through all of that and now I am at a point where I don’t care what anyone says, I don’t care what anyone thinks - at the end of the day they are just words. I don’t listen to any negative stuff.
“The majority of the stuff is positive and everyone I have met since being in Manchester has been positive so, for me, I like to be a good guy, put smiles on people’s faces, be the bubbly guy but when it is time to work, I work. I think that’s been misconstrued over the years because people think he messes about a lot and stuff.
“They say he is always dancing, of course I am going to dance - I love a good dance in the right place and the right time. But when I am on the training pitch and on a game day, it is 100% work mode.”
What next? Lingard waiting on offers
Lingard, who continues to keep a close eye on events at United and considers Ruben Amorim to be a “solid manager with really good ideas”, is waiting to discover where his next port of call will be. He has no plans to retire and will be weighing up whether to pursue another contract in England or remain outside of his comfort zone.
