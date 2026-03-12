Getty/GOAL
Jesse Lingard reveals advice from ex-Man Utd team-mate Memphis Depay was 'deciding factor' for Corinthians transfer
Silverware ambitions and contract details
The 33-year-old midfielder has agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the current season with the option of an extra year. During his official unveiling, the United academy graduate expressed a clear desire to add to the silverware he collected during his time at Old Trafford, emphasizing his readiness for the high-pressure environment and his motivation to help the club win trophies.
"I came here to win, to win trophies," Lingard said during his unveiling. "I know the expectations, it's pressure, but I like it."
- Getty Images Sport
The Depay influence
A significant factor in Lingard's decision was the presence of former Depay. Lingard admitted that conversations with the Dutch international were pivotal in convincing him to move to the Neo Quimica Arena.
"He [Depay] told me that it's the biggest club in Brazil and described the fans, their passion," Lingard said. "And that was definitely a deciding factor in my decision to accept. I'm really motivated to be on the field with the other players and help them win."
Building a legacy
Upon arrival, Lingard immersed himself in the club’s storied history, visiting the trophy room to understand the weight of the shirt. He is determined to make a lasting impact on the pitch.
"What impressed me most [at Corinthians] was the number of trophies won," he said. "I knew it was a big team, but visiting the museum, I realized how big this club is, its history. I want to be part of that and win championships, leave a legacy."
- Getty Images Sport
Reality check for new arrival
Despite the initial excitement, Lingard witnessed the challenges ahead firsthand. Watching from the stands, he saw his new team-mates suffer a frustrating 2-0 home defeat against Coritiba in Brazil's Serie A. The result serves as an immediate reminder of the work required to get Corinthians in the mix for top honours.
Fans are now eager to see if the veteran midfielder can rekindle his chemistry with Depay to fire the "Timao" back to success.
Advertisement