'Good riddance' - Jesse Lingard blasted for FC Seoul transfer with ex-Man Utd star told he 'wasted his career' with 'ridiculous little antics'Richard MillsGettyJesse LingardFC SeoulK-League 1TransfersNottingham ForestPremier LeagueFormer Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says Jesse Lingard has "wasted" his career with "ridiculous antics" following his move to FC Seoul.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLingard signs for FC SeoulJordan says 'good riddance'Accused of 'wasting' his career