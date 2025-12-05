AFP
Jesse Lingard set to be available as free agent with ex-Man Utd midfielder quitting FC Seoul
Lingard prepares for final outing with Seoul
Lingard's departure concludes a tenure that brought no trophies but did lift FC Seoul back into competitive relevance. During his debut season, he played a pivotal role in steering the capital side to fourth place in the K League, their best finish since 2019, while the most recent campaign ended with the team in sixth. Across 66 matches, Lingard recorded 18 goals and 10 assists, figures that underline his steady influence after a turbulent chapter in his career.
Lingard enjoyed a surge of individual recognition this year, most notably during a blistering run in July. Over four league matches, he scored twice, took home two Man of the Match honours and earned a Player of the Week award. That form ultimately earned him the division’s Player of the Month trophy, his first major individual accolade in South Korea.
His improved performances also translated to continental competition. In a crucial AFC Champions League Elite clash away to Chinese champions Shanghai Port, Lingard orchestrated a 3-1 victory almost single-handedly. He broke the deadlock with a clinical finish shortly after half-time and, even after Mateus Vital pulled the hosts level, the midfielder responded by supplying a pinpoint cross for Lucas Silva to restore Seoul’s lead. He wrapped up the night with another crisp strike, sealing three points that strengthened Seoul’s position in the eastern standings.
Lingard's message of gratitude
Lingard confirmed his exit through a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting warmly on a journey that revived his spirit as a footballer. In his statement, he revealed that talks with the club had led to a mutual decision to part ways after the 2025 season, acknowledging that walking away was far from easy.
He wrote: "After positive discussions with FC Seoul, we have mutually agreed that I will be leaving the club at the end of the 2025 season, with my final game on December 10th. This wasn’t an easy decision. My time in South Korea has been unbelievable — the football, the atmosphere, and the passion around this club have been top-class. The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last 2 years has been truly amazing. Playing football here has been an unforgettable experience and one I will always value. I want to thank FC Seoul, my teammates, the staff, and everyone associated at the club for trusting me and welcoming me from day one. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club."
A career of highs, lows and reinvention
Lingard’s decision to leave Seoul marks the latest twist in a career defined by early promise and abrupt setbacks. He left Manchester United in 2022 after 22 years at Old Trafford, during which he played 232 times and scored some of the club’s most memorable goals of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. His trophy cabinet includes the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup.
But after leaving United, Lingard’s fortunes nosedived. A short stint at Nottingham Forest after a brief revival at West Ham produced just 20 appearances before he departed at the end of his one-year deal. Eight months passed with no club willing to take him on, forcing him into the unfamiliar position of a free agent fighting for relevance. And then he decided to join FC Seoul in the far East. It was a bold step into a new culture and a new league at a time when he desperately needed a fresh start. Yet the early weeks were harsh. Lingard was visibly short of fitness and was subsequently sidelined by a meniscus injury. However, with time, he turned around his fortunes and was even handed the armband on a few occasions.
What comes next?
As he prepares for his final bow on Wednesday night, Lingard once again stands at a career crossroads. The free-agent market beckons, and while the next step remains uncertain, his two-year stint in Seoul has re-established him as a player capable of influencing matches. Teams across the English football pyramid that are looking to strengthen in the January window suddenly find a Premier League veteran in the market. He should have offers, if not from the top-flight, but more likely from the lower divisions.
