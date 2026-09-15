Propaganda Photo
Zidane's French revolution! Liverpool rookie Jeremy Jacquet handed shock international call-up
A rapid rise rewarded with a national team nod
According to L'Equipe, Liverpool central defender Jeremy Jacquet has been pre-selected for the France national team by head coach Zinedine Zidane following a very convincing start to the season with the Reds. The 21-year-old caught the eye once again over the weekend, producing a crucial goal-line clearance that preserved a 0-0 draw against Fulham at Anfield. Jacquet is included in an extended squad alongside several players who have yet to represent Les Bleus at the highest level.
Zidane will officially unveil his first final squad list on September 18 at the FFF headquarters, where all doubts regarding potential new faces will be cleared ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.
- Ball Raw Images
Building on early success at Anfield
The pre-selection highlights Jacquet's seamless transition to English football since completing his move to Merseyside. Having developed through the youth ranks at Rennes and spent time on loan with Clermont Foot, the young defender has quickly established himself as a reliable option in Liverpool's backline. His stellar defensive instincts and composure under pressure have evidently translated smoothly to the Premier League stage.
Zidane's upcoming squad selection will test whether the youngster's club form is enough to earn him a spot in the final matchday group for the international break.
A packed international window ahead
France face a demanding slate of matches across the UEFA Nations League as Zidane begins his tenure in earnest. Les Bleus are scheduled to face Turkey away on September 25 and Belgium on September 28, before returning home to the Stade de France to host Italy on October 2 and Belgium again on October 5. Inclusion in the broader pre-selection list gives Jacquet a golden opportunity to force his way into the core group for these high-stakes encounters.
The rigorous schedule will require depth from the squad, opening the door for in-form emerging talents to stake their claim on the international stage.
- STEINSIEK.CH
Focus returning to domestic duties
Before any potential international duty commences, Jacquet will return his full focus to Liverpool's ongoing domestic and European campaigns. The centre-back's rapid adaptation has provided a major boost for the Reds' defensive stability during the opening weeks of the season. Maintaining his high level of performance over the next few fixtures will be vital to securing a permanent place in Zidane's senior setup.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting