Jeremy Jacquet agrees personal terms with Chelsea ahead of proposed £56m transfer from Rennes

Rosenior conceded that Chelsea were not at their best against Brentford on Saturday but praised the battling qualities of his players as they got the job done against the Bees. "I felt [we showed] the attitude, the energy levels, the valuing of the basics of football," Rosenior said.

"You need those when you play a good team, like Brentford, who can play in many different ways, who are very good on set-plays, long throws and are so organised.

"What pleased me the most, which was summed up into two goals, was the players' willingness to battle, to fight, to block shots, to make headers and tackles. That's the reason we got the clean sheet – and actually it was the attitude that got us the two goals and win us the game.

"It was going to be a real test for us and sometimes you have to win the game in different ways. So, for me, it's about winning, and I've said that since I've come in. We didn't play the free-flowing football that I want us to in the end, but we got the job done."