Javier Mascherano 'taken for granted because he coaches Lionel Messi' at Inter Miami, claims ex-USMNT star
Tactical flexibility under the spotlight
Kljestan, now a prominent league analyst, argues that the presence of Messi, alongside other high-profile additions such as Rodrigo De Paul and German Berterame, has skewed the public's perception of the coaching staff. For the former United States international, the narrative that success is guaranteed with such talent is a disservice to the man in the dugout.
Kljestan insists that Mascherano’s contribution is as vital as any individual piece of magic from Miami's captain.
"I don't think we're giving him enough credit, because he's shown that he can also sort things out tactically on the fly, which is what the best coaches in the world do," Kljestan stated while discussing the manager's growing influence, per Marca. "Last week they were 2-0 down away to Orlando, with the crowd against them. He changed things at half-time, took off a defender, put on another attacker and had an absolutely dominant performance in the second half. He's doing a really good job."
The challenge of managing superstars
The "anyone wins with Messi" theory is one that Kljestan flatly rejects. He suggests that the difficulty of the job lies precisely in the high-profile nature of the squad, where balancing ego, expectation, and the integration of emerging talent requires a delicate and sophisticated touch from the technical direction.
Speaking on the unique pressure Mascherano faces, Kljestan explained: "We've taken it a little bit for granted because he coaches Messi... but you still have to manage personalities, manage expectations, young players and experienced players, and put them in the right position."
Consolidating leadership in MLS
With their latest victory, Inter Miami have not only moved up to fourth in the Eastern Conference table, but have also begun to dismantle the idea that they are a one-man show. The tactical structure implemented by Mascherano has provided the platform for the club's "Galacticos" to thrive while ensuring the team remains resilient under pressure.
As the 2025 MLS Cup winners project an image of a well-oiled machine, the focus is increasingly shifting toward the tactical brain of Mascherano. While Messi provides the individual magic, it is the former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder who is moving the pieces with the precision necessary to turn a collection of stars into a genuine sporting dynasty.
What's next for Inter Miami?
Inter Miami now face a high-stakes week that will test their squad depth. The Herons will first travel to GEODIS Park on March 11 to face Nashville SC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. Following their continental duty, the team quickly shifts focus back to MLS action on March 14, as they take on Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.
