Raúl Jiménez and Edson Álvarez are locks after Gold Cup dominance, but Henry Martín could miss out: Way-too-early Mexico roster predictions for 2026 World Cup

With the World Cup just more than 330 days away, GOAL looks at how the Mexico squad might look next summer

Javier Aguirre has led Mexico through a remarkable first half of 2025, guiding El Tri to a Gold Cup triumph on Sunday and lifting their first CONCACAF Nations League title back in March. But with the World Cup now less than a year away, the hard work is only beginning.

When Aguirre took charge, the national team was mired in uncertainty. Jaime Lozano had come up short in last year’s Nations League, Marcelo Bielsa declined an offer to take over, and Juan Carlos Rodríguez stepped down as president of the Mexican Football Federation, leaving behind a trail of instability just years before the sport’s biggest stage.

Fast forward a few months, and much of that doubt has dissipated - or at least quieted - thanks to the two trophies Aguirre has delivered.

Now comes a different kind of pressure. With no more official matches left before the World Cup, the upcoming friendlies - starting in September against Japan and South Korea - will be crucial for “El Vasco” as he fine-tunes the 23-man squad he’ll take to the tournament.

So who could be in the 2025 World Cup squad? Which players are on the outside looking in? GOAL takes a look