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Devastated Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah watch on as Leicester players BOOED after latest loss with relegation to League One looming
Nightmare return for the King Power legend
Nearly ten years ago, the football world stood in awe as Vardy’s Leicester secured their first-ever Premier League title. On Saturday, however, the atmosphere at the King Power Stadium was toxic rather than celebratory, with anxious faces filling the home stands as the club's modern-day crisis reached a breaking point. None looked as concerned as Vardy himself, who was in attendance alongside his wife Rebekah. The former England international, who scored 200 goals in 500 appearances for the Foxes before joining Serie A side Cremonese in 2025, looked stony-faced as he witnessed his former side succumb to a defeat against visiting team.
Boos from fans after the final whistle
The irony of the result was not lost on the Leicester faithful. It was a dominant 4-0 victory over the same Welsh opponents that helped propel the Foxes toward the title in 2016, but this latest encounter highlighted just how far the East Midlands outfit has fallen. With Portsmouth and Oxford United both picking up wins elsewhere, Leicester now find themselves sitting 23rd in the Championship. The reaction from the stands was immediate and unforgiving, with the full-time whistle met by a chorus of boos.
Points deduction compounds the misery
While the performances on the pitch have been underwhelming, the club’s situation has been made significantly worse by off-field issues. Leicester recently lost their appeal against a six-point deduction for breaching EFL financial rules, a sanction that has proved catastrophic for their survival hopes. The penalty originally saw the club drop from 17th to 20th in the table, but a sustained run of poor form has seen them slide further into the abyss. They now occupy the second-from-bottom spot, with only a heavily penalised Sheffield Wednesday sitting below them in the standings as the threat of third-tier football becomes a frightening reality.
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A relegation decider on the horizon
The margin for error has now completely disappeared for a side looking down the barrel of a second relegation in just three seasons. The focus now shifts to a monumental clash next weekend against Portsmouth, a fixture that carries the weight of the club's entire future on its shoulders. With both sides locked in a desperate battle for survival, the logic is simple: the loser of next Saturday's game will almost certainly be playing League One football next term.