Jamie Vardy back for one last job! Leicester City make contract decision on veteran striker after securing Premier League return

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeJamie Vardy back for one last job! Leicester City make contract decision on veteran striker after securing Premier League returnLeicesterJamie VardyPremier LeagueLeicester City could offer star forward Jamie Vardy a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVardy's current contract expires in the summerLeicester could offer new dealScored 18 goals in Championship this seasonArticle continues below