'They've had a personality bypass!' - Jamie Redknapp scorches 'horrendous' Tottenham after derby mauling by Arsenal & issues relegation verdict

Despite the vitriol directed at their recent performances, Redknapp remains hopeful that the club’s stature might be enough to see them through the remaining fixtures. However, he admitted that his optimism is based more on historical reputation than any tangible evidence seen on the pitch this season. The upcoming clash against Fulham is now being viewed as a must-win fixture if they are to climb away from the bottom three.

“Do I think they’re going to stay up? Yes, but what am I basing it on? Absolutely nothing. I’m not basing it on any facts, I just feel probably because it’s Tottenham they’ll stay up,” Redknapp confessed. "But they’ve got to show character. He needs to find results quickly because they’ve obviously in a really bad way. But I do think they will find something and just keep themselves up. But it can’t carry on every year, this."

The appointment of Tudor as an interim solution following the sacking of Thomas Frank was intended to provide a "new manager bounce," but the Croatian’s tactical tweaks backfired spectacularly against a rampant Arsenal side. Tudor attempted a high-risk man-to-man marking system that was ruthlessly exploited by the movement of Eze and Gyokeres.

Redknapp pointed to these failed experiments as a sign of the deep-rooted issues currently plaguing the squad from top to bottom, adding: “Yes they’ve got injuries, but he’s come in today to change and go man to man - that didn’t work."