Jamie Carragher is wrong: Mohamed Salah & Trent Alexander-Arnold aren't to blame for contract distractions - Liverpool's incompetence is the real reason for lack of clarity over star players' futures

The ex-Reds defender has portrayed the players with expiring contracts as the problem at Anfield when the truth is that the club is to blame

Liverpool versus Manchester United at Anfield - it's always a massive match regardless of the context. But Sunday's showdown is of even greater significance than usual for the hosts. Liverpool are leading the Premier League but their lead could be cut to just three points by the time the game kicks off. Victory is imperative and should be the sole focus - but it's not.

Just as much attention - if not more - will be given to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. Whereas a win over arguably the worst United team of the past decade is considered something of a formality, there is now a very real fear that Liverpool will lose their tug-of-war with Real Madrid for the game's most gifted right-back, while the best player in the world right now has just declared that this will be his final season on Merseyside.

After all, the battle has already officially begun for Alexander-Arnold's services and the mere fact that player contracts are overshadowing the biggest fixture in English football (at least from Liverpool's perspective) only goes to prove that they also have the potential to derail the Reds' title hopes. So, who's to blame here? Alexander-Arnold and Salah? Their representatives? Or is this a mess all of Liverpool's making?