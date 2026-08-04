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Jamie Carragher tips Manchester City to beat Arsenal to Premier League title while dismissing Liverpool and Manchester United chances
City vs Arsenal: A two-horse race for the crown
Carragher believes the Premier League title will remain a private battle between Manchester City and Arsenal, with the Liverpool legend backing Maresca to succeed Pep Guardiola by reclaiming the domestic crown.
Speaking on the Football Ramble podcast, Carragher explained his reasoning for picking the blue half of Manchester despite the managerial upheaval. "Where we are right now, and we know there’s still a month to go transfer-wise, I can only see Arsenal or City," Carragher said.
"There’s a question because he [Maresca] is new to the role but I’m a fan of Maresca in terms of what he does on the pitch, in terms of what happened at Chelsea, in terms of watching him tactically and how he set up."
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The Rodri factor and Arsenal's distractions
A major caveat to Carragher's prediction hinges on the future of Rodri. The Spanish midfielder is widely considered the most vital component of the City machine, and Carragher believes his presence alone could be the deciding factor in the race against Arsenal.
"I think City. The reason I think City is that I think they were still close last year. I know Pep’s gone, I get that. When you’ve had the same manager for ten years, the flip side of what people will say is that it’s hard to come after him. Just something a little bit new, a little bit fresh. I think if Rodri left for Real Madrid then I wouldn’t be saying that but in terms of where they are right now… If you’re City, what’s the point in selling Rodri? What’s the point?"
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Liverpool lacking the tools for a title charge
While Liverpool fans might have hoped for a title tilt under new manager Andoni Iraola, Carragher has poured cold water on those expectations. The pundit argued that the squad at Anfield is currently incomplete and requires significant investment in key areas before they can truly challenge the top two.
"Right now I don’t think Liverpool are equipped to be thinking about a title," Carragher explained. "Who knows what’s going to happen over the next month but I don’t think they’re close to that. I think Liverpool need two defenders and a top right winger to be in the chat or be in the chase. They haven’t replaced Mohamed Salah. We’re going for Bradley Barcola and I’m sitting there, scratching my head."
"The manager and the people sorting the transfers out obviously know a lot more about what’s going on behind the scenes, what the squad needs, than me. But I’m looking at it and we’ve got about four players who can play left wing and we’re going for Barcola. They haven’t got one player who plays right wing in the squad," Carragher said.
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Man Utd moving in the right direction
Turning his attention to Old Trafford, Carragher noted a positive change in Manchester United's recruitment strategy, though he remains adamant that a title win is out of their reach. United have moved away from their previous "obsession" with marquee names, instead opting for what Carragher describes as clever, tactical signings.
"Manchester United won’t win the league," Carragher stated bluntly. "The thing I’ve probably liked about United this summer is it has felt like for years that they’re obsessed with this big name. And I worry a little bit about my own club Liverpool with that, with what we did last summer. But what I would say about Man Utd, it doesn’t feel like they’re on this mission to go and get this big name."
He added: "Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans… sort of what you might think are clever [signings], people not expecting that, something a bit different. It feels like United are going down that road which is probably healthy for them because it just felt like it was about spending name, getting the name and keeping the fans happy without any idea of how it was going to work."
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